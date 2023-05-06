Mysterious Deaths Unfold in Guana-Bay Beach: Investigation Underway. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday morning, May 6th, 2023, at approximately 06:30 am, police central dispatch received a call regarding a body floating at Guana-Bay Beach.

several Police patrols were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers observed a female body floating in the sea. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Coastguard was immediately summoned to provide assistance. During their search and rescue operation, they discovered the body of a female victim and several personal items floating nearby. The Coastguard successfully retrieved the victim's body from the sea …