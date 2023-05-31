NAGICO Insurances advises: Be prepared, stay prepared this Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Being prepared for hurricane season is of utmost importance due to the potential risks storms and hurricanes pose. Powerful tropical storms can cause significant damage to infrastructure, disrupt essential services, and pose serious threats to life, that is why it is crucial to be prepared.

“We live in the Hurricane belt and are familiar with storm preparedness measures, but let’s not take them for granted,” NAGICO said in a statement. “The moment we start taking things for granted and cutting corners, we leave ourselves, our property, and those around us vulnerable and …