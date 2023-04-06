NAGICO Insurances shows appreciation to Veteran Fire Officers in honor of the celebration of Firefighter’s Week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Five Veteran Fire Officers were recognized yesterday by NAGICO Insurances, for their years of service and contribution to our island.
NAGICO collaborated with the Firefighters Foundation, which hosted a week of activities to commemorate International Firefighters Week. The activities kicked off with a Church Service, a Basketball and Domino tournament, and a Fundraiser Dance. Firefighters Week is celebrated each year, from March 25th – April 1st.
The veteran Officers recognized were Winston Salomon, Luis Pantophlet, Norman Peterson, Carl Ellis, and Marlin Hughes. “This is a …
