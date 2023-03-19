NAGICO launches our new and Improved Serenity Plan. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The team at NAGICO Insurances is thrilled to announce the launch of our newly refined Serenity Plan, which is a Funeral insurance, designed to guarantee that your final farewell can be one done with dignity and that the cost will not financially burden your loved ones.

The Serenity Plan has a low premium, requires no medical exam, and is available to anyone between the ages of 20-70 years old. This policy can cover funeral costs such as memorial service, headstones, urns, and other final expenses and it can also be used to help settle bills left behind such as medical …