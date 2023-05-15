NAGICO takes proactive action to protect clients from fraudulent insurance scammers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the wake of the increasing number of fraudulent insurance documents being circulated on the island, NAGICO Insurances has announced that they will be issuing a new and modified Motor Insurance Policy Schedule (Certificate) to their clients to protect them from being exploited by malicious persons.

This new Policy Schedule, according to a release from NAGICO, will include several security measures, which will prevent the document from being illegally duplicated, altered, or replicated without notice. The measures being implemented by NAGICO will assist law enforcement with …