NAGICO to launch a new Motor Policy Schedule to combat fraudulent insurance policies. | SMN NEWS

~ Police have 21 active cases with 17 suspects. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- Nagico Insurance has taken the initiative to strengthen the fight against the fraudulent insurance policies that are circulating on St. Maarten.

Eric Ellis Marketing Director of NAGICO Insurances along with the Minister of Justice Anna Richardson and the Chief Commissioner of Police Carl John made the announcement on Wednesday at Nagico’s head office.

The new policy schedule will be launched on June 12th, 2023, and will run until September 15th, 2023. The new motor policy s will then be the only document that will be accepted …