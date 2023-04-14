NAPB and ABVO wants to know where is the transparency and good governance.? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On 12 April 2023, at around 4:30 pm, the unions NAPB and ABVO, were invited by the Minister of Justice, to have an urgent meeting. During this meeting, certain matters were discussed. It was made mentioned by the Minister and her legal advisor, that additions were being made to the function book. This was a surprise to NAPB and ABVO.

Where is the transparency? Where is good governance? Why wasn’t this matter brought to the CCSU, which already approved the book in 2021? And if changes were to be made, it has to go back to the CCSU. As the meeting progressed, the question was …