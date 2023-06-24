National Alliance legend MP William Marlin officially passes on the baton to his son Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin. | SMN NEWS

Dutch Quarter:--- Member of Parliament William Marlin also known as the legend of the National Alliance officially passes on the baton to his son Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin on Saturday evening when “Ohndhae launched his political campaign at the Dutch Quarter Community Center.

Marlin who began his political career some 45 years ago as the founding secretary of the St. Maarten Patriotic Movement which later changed to the St. Maarten Patriotic Alliance now known as the National Alliance said it gives him joy to officially pass on the baton to his son.

Marlin said his son Ohndhae was his mascot …