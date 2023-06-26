National Institute of Arts rounds off project “Culturismo” – Music Brings Peoples Together | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is with great pride that NIA with the support of the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, Culturismo Fonds op Naam has brought to conclusion the proposed project of three performances and collaboration between the Family String Band and the NIA’s Youth Orchestra. NIA director Ms. Halley Newhouse states that “With this, we wanted to continue the legacy of St. Martin’s cultural heritage. To instill national pride and identity in the youngsters via the Youth orchestra by exposing them first-hand to the ‘older heads’ with their traditional cultural music and …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43249-national-institute-of-arts-rounds-off-project-culturismo-music-brings-peoples-together.html
SXMNBA says SMBF new board is illegal. | SMN NEWS
BELVEDERE:--- In an effort to promote proper hygiene among children, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated hygiene kits to nine graduating students of the Prins Willem Alexander Primary School (PWAS) on June 7th, 2023. This would be the club’s t...
Ministers of Justice sign JVO Decision List. | SMN NEWS
Following a highly successful Judicial Four-Party Consultation (JVO) Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, many participants expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the discussions and with the organization of the conference. The four Ministe...
Democratic Party announces new raffle date for its car raffle. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the weekend the Democratic Party (DP) released a statement, announcing that its car raffle, which was scheduled to be drawn on June 30th will now be drawn in the month of November, on or close to St.Maarten Day celebrations on the ...
I am not here to take over the party but to...
Dutch Quarter:--- Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin, son of political stalwart William Marlin officially launched his political career on Saturday evening at the Dutch Quarter Community Center. Marlin brings with him a lifetime of experience as he grew up in politi...
