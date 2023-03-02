National Institute of Arts starts new program in March 2023. | SMN NEWS

Total Theater – Art with a purpose

National Institute of Arts starts a new program in March 2023,

info-session this Saturday - March 4th, 12 PM at NIA

Growing up in St. Maarten can be very demanding, especially with the recent, possibly traumatic, events such as hurricane Irma and the pandemic. It is important to prepare the youth for such events. Multiple skills are learned in school, but participating in the arts can take one’s ability to deal with life in general even further.

The Total Theater program which starts in March 2023 and will run for at least 1 year, provides a playful and …