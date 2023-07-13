New ACU Supervisory Board in Place. | SMN NEWS

~CBCS Intervention Ends~



WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) hereby announces the appointment of a new supervisory board at Algemene Spaar- en Kredietcoöperatie (ACU). With this development, ACU is once again in compliance with the legal requirement of having a supervisory board, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of ACU's modernized cooperative governance model. The intervention of the CBCS has now concluded and ACU can independently proceed with the implementation of its new governance model by recruiting new board members.

…