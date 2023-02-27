New, bigger edition of Create & Learn Saba after 4 years | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Create & Learn Saba is back with more artists and more events. Residents and visitors can take part in four two-week events in February/March, April, June/July, and August/September 2023, in which a total of 20 artists will participate.

The first Create & Learn in May 2018 was a month-long program with 12 artists of different skills. Lynn Costenaro and Emily Malsack of the Sea & Learn Foundation, and the organizers of Create & Learn, decided to change the concept a bit for the relaunch of Create & Learn to accommodate more artists and more participants in the …