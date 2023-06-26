New Governance Model for ACU. | SMN NEWS

~Appointment Supervisory Board~



WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) hereby announces that it is currently undertaking a brief intervention for the appointment of a Supervisory Board at General Savings and Credit Cooperative ACU (ACU).

ACU introduced a modernized cooperative governance model in July of 2022. The bylaws, drafted by the ACU's bylaws amendment committee (Commissie Statutenwijziging) in collaboration with a civil-law notary and co-op specialists, were put into effect, and members nominated by ACU for a Nominating Committee were …