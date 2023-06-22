New murals added to Philipsburg Art Walk. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the past few months, Be The Change Foundation has added two new murals to its @ColorMeSXM ‘Philipsburg Art Walk’ project with the assistance of artists and donations. A total of 24 murals have been added as part of the project, which aims to beautify and diversify Philipsburg.

Yesterday, artist Bernica Michel was officially thanked for her participation. Her mural is located on Backstreet and is called ‘The Lion King’. The artwork depicts African King Sundiata Keita, who aimed to improve the lives of his people with his wealth and through creating human rights …