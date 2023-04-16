New Passenger Boarding Bridges being installed at Princess Juliana International Airport. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Princess Juliana International Airport has recently started the installation of four (04) new Passenger Boarding Bridges. Installation of the first two has been completed, with the remaining two bridges scheduled for installation before the end of April. The new bridges will be able to serve a wide range of aircraft. Before the new Passenger Boarding Bridges were installed, the old ones had to be removed, which was done by MOTI Constructions NV. The works on the Passenger Boarding Bridges are being carried out in close cooperation with the Operations and Security Teams to …