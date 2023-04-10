New Saba Island Council to Bonaire for training. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Island Council left Saba Sunday morning, April 9 for training on Bonaire.

For three days, the four Island Council Members will participate in an introductory course about the functioning of the Island Council and the role of the members. While on Bonaire, the Island Council will also meet with the management of the Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) to talk about healthcare, particularly the medical referral system and the medical care abroad for Saba clients. This is the first working trip of the new Island Council since its installation on March 29.

