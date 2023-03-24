NIA participates in cultural exchange in the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Kunst Circuit in Deventer, the Netherlands, will be hosting three teachers from the National Institute of Arts from April 3 to April 9. The teachers, Silvia Carty, Jonathan van Arneman, and Arlene Halley Newhouse, will be sharing their expertise whilst working with students and teachers from this organization and collaborating on a performance that will bring together the different arts in a production called “Art2Fuse” to be held June 11 in the Deventer Theatre.

Plans to have this artistic and cultural exchange were set in motion last year with an introductory grassroots …