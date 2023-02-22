‘Night of the Hit Makers’ 10 Year Anniversary Early Bird Special. | SMN NEWS

~Limited Aoumnt Available ~



MIDDLE REGION:--- A limited number of tickets for this year's TelCell's 'Night of the Hit Makers' 10-Year Anniversary are at ticket outlets now and will be available until March 6th, or while supplies last. During this period, patrons can pay just $30 for tickets instead of $40,- in advance and $50,- the week of the show. Tickets are available at Van Dorp Madame Estate, Domino's on Bush Road, Adolphus Richardson Office Supplies, and Levi’s Boutique in Marigot announced Xtratight Entertainment producer Bertaux 'Mr. Rude' Fleming.

Dubbed St. Maarten’s …