Ninth Edition of SXM DOET a Success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG--- The SXM DOET Project Coordination team is proud to announce that this year’s event was a huge success, as an estimated 1400 volunteers completed 91 community enrichment projects over the weekend.

About 1400 volunteers displayed love and gratitude for their communities by making a positive difference throughout various communities and neighborhoods. A combined total of 91 projects were organized and executed: 40 projects on Friday, March 10th, and 51 projects Saturday, March 11th.

