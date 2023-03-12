Ninth Edition of SXM DOET a Success. | SMN NEWS

~1400 volunteers completed 91 community projects during the two-day event~
PHILIPSBURG--- The SXM DOET Project Coordination team is proud to announce that this year’s event was a huge success, as an estimated 1400 volunteers completed 91 community enrichment projects over the weekend.
About 1400 volunteers displayed love and gratitude for their communities by making a positive difference throughout various communities and neighborhoods. A combined total of 91 projects were organized and executed: 40 projects on Friday, March 10th, and 51 projects Saturday, March 11th.
