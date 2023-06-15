NIPA Open House on June 9, 2023 Showcases Success and Encourages Professional Advancement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) recently hosted its highly anticipated open house on June 9, 2023, captivating attendees and marking a significant milestone for the institution. The event, which attracted a diverse audience comprising parents, high-school students, business stakeholders, and esteemed government officials, celebrated the dedication of NIPA towards empowering individuals and fostering career growth within the community.

One of the highlights of the open house was the presence of the honorable Minister Samuel, representing the …