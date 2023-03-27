NLS member extradited to Dutch Kingdom. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- A suspected high-ranking member of the criminal organization ‘No Limit Soliders’ (NLS) by the initials C.S.H has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the Dutch Kingdom. He remains in custody.



The extradition procedure of C.S.H. took about two years to complete due to legal requirements. With this completion, another part of the ongoing ‘Themis’ investigation has been completed.



The Themis I investigation has partly already been presented to a judge at trial at the Court of First Instance in Curaçao and four suspects have been sentenced. Two …