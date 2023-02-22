No signs of violence found in body of Laville, death due to pre-existing heart conditions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The body of the late Ossie Laville had no signs of violence, according to the autopsy report. The details of the report were shared last week with his next of kin by the Prosecutor’s Office. Laville was found dead in HvB cell on 27 January 2023.

The report noted a fracture of the sternum that was most likely the result of resuscitation attempts. This ruling was based in the typical location and appearance of the fracture.

The same report also indicated that the cause of death was most likely a severe preexisting heart disease (left ventricular hypertrophy with high-grade …