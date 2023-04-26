No wearing of sky-masks during Jump-ups. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- To ensure the safety of all participants during the upcoming J'ouvert jump-up and other similar events, the Police Force of Sint Maarten kindly requests that the public refrain from wearing sky masks.

While this has become a popular trend among many people, it has been noted that the use of these masks can pose safety risks, such as hindering the identification of individuals and potentially facilitating criminal activity.

To prevent such issues from occurring, the police will be implementing necessary measures to guarantee the safety of all attendees. We strongly encourage …