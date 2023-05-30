NOAA Forecast up to 17 Named Storms. Up to Nine could become Hurricanes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The United States Climate Prediction Center which is part of the National Weather Service of the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is forecasting 12-17 named storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.



The hurricane season officially starts on June 1st and ends on November 30th.



Of the 12-17-named storms, five to nine could become hurricanes, and one to four of those could become major hurricanes (category 3-5).



The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire …