NOC members and other stakeholders to attend Protocol Session in Connection with Royal Family Visit | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The National Organizing Committee (NOC) continues to prepare for the visit of the Royal Family next week Monday and Tuesday.



On Thursday the NOC as well as other stakeholders who will be covering the royal visit will attend a protocol work session given by Kenneth de Haseth at the Government Administration Building.



Attendees will be receiving a crash course in Protocol. Those in attendance will be drivers, security detail, catering staff, photo and videographers, press, the protocol team, tour delegates, and other persons.



Kenneth de Haseth has more than 40 years’ of experience in protocol and worked as Chief of Protocol for Curacao from 1997-2021.

