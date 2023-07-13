Nominations for Royal Decorations 2024 being sought. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Every year individuals significantly contributing to the community of Sint Maarten can be nominated to receive a Royal Decoration. The Royal Decorations Advisory Committee, in short, RODAC, which advises the Government in the approval process of any submissions received, urges persons to submit their proposals for a nominee for a Royal Decoration in the year 2024 no later than August 31, 2023.

Usually, persons have been bestowed the distinction of Knight or Member in the Order of Orange Nassau by the Governor of Sint Maarten during a special ceremony at the end of April …