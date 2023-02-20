NRPB case against Armand Meda on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- The case brought against Armand Raphael Meda by NRPB will be heard in the Court of First Instance tomorrow Tuesday, February 21st, 2023.

Meda a known politician that is seeking public office took monies from Qcredits and NRPB for investment but did not use the money as it was intended.

Based on the court dockets Meda had intentions of investing in a car rental business “Blythe’s Car Rental” but instead Meda invested the money otherwise.

Two other politicians who also took monies from NRPB already had their day in court. The first case was against Khaleel Revan who did not …