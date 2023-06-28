ODM: Avoid Low Lying Areas. Country Under a Flood Advisory due to Potential Heavy Rainfall | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents especially motorists to avoid low-lying areas due to a heavy rainfall/flood advisory that is current in effect.



The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) (www.meteosxm.com or Facebook.com/sxmweather/) on Tuesday evening issued a special weather bulletin due to the anticipated passing of a strong tropical wave within the next 24 to 48 hours.



MDS expects scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur Wednesday through …