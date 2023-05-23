ODM: Be Prepared! Time to Check/Restock Your Disaster Supply Kit. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science said early April in its extended range forecast is predicting 13 named storms of which six to become hurricanes and two to reach major hurricane strength (Saffir/Simpson category 3-4-5) with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.



The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, appeals to all residents and businesses to plan ahead and let’s ‘Be Prepared’ for the 2023 …