ODM: Hurricane Season Opened with First Named Storm. Be Prepared and Remain Vigilant | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Office of Disaster Management which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, said on Thursday that a week ago the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season developed.



Tropical Storm Arlene developed in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida last week on June 1 – the opening of the hurricane season - but has since dissipated. Richardson said that this is a stark reminder that we have entered the hurricane season and must be prepared.



Richardson is once again calling on the …