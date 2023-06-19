ODM: Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and the business community to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ in connection with Tropical Depression #3 which could develop into a hurricane later this week.



Additional information will be forthcoming from ODM as the Tropical Depression approaches the Eastern Caribbean Islands. Tropical …