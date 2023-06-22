ODM: Tropical Depression #4 Forms. Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---Tropical Depression #4 (TD#4) formed on Thursday and is located more than 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.



TD#4 is expected to become a tropical storm Thursday night or Friday morning and will be named Cindy. The system is expected to remain well east of the northern Leeward Islands where Sint Maarten is located through early next week.



Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson is calling on residents and the business community to remain vigilant and continue to monitor local weather reports from …