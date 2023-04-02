Ombudsman facilitates symposia in the Turks & Caicos Islands. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, Gwendolien Mossel, assisted by the Secretary-General, Randolf Duggins, recently facilitated two symposia held in the Turks & Caicos Islands on the topic: ‘the task of the Ombudsman and its role in society’.
Ms. Mossel, currently the President of the Caribbean Ombudsman Association (CAROA), was requested by the recently appointed Ombudsman of the Turks & Caicos Islands, Ms. Rita Gardiner, to facilitate the symposia. Considering that the request falls in line with the vision of her presidency to strengthen the association and its …
