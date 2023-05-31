Ombudsman launches new website. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ombudsman is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, www.ombudsman.sx.

Having been in existence for over 12 years, a new and redesigned website was long overdue. The Ombudsman Bureau’s aim is to provide the public with a state-of-the-art redesign that is visually appealing as well as efficient to navigate.

The site features a portal, where Complainant’s can file their complaint and keep up to date with the status and developments in their case.

The Ombudsman invites the general public to explore the new website and view our report section, photo gallery and …