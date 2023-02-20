Ombudsman starts systemic investigation into KPSM/OM motor vehicle confiscation policy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ombudsman has initiated a Systemic Investigation into motor vehicle confiscation policy of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM).

The Ombudsman has received numerous complaints, some dating back to the year 2020, regarding the police force confiscating motor vehicles during traffic controls and/or for suspicion of the vehicle being stolen. Complainants allege that vehicles remain in the custody of the police, sometimes for months, and despite repeated visits to the police station, without proper explanation. In some cases, even after it has been established that the …