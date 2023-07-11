On The Walls of Society: Close Of GAPP Global Conference a Tremendous Success. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- The highly anticipated GAPP GLOBAL conference, hosted by Repairers of Broken Walls Ministries International, concluded at the Belair Community Center on Saturday, July 9, 2023, after a week-long series of impactful sessions and events. Under the visionary Christian leadership of Lead Pastor Kurt Richardson and Apostle Napolina Richardson, the first-time GAPP GLOBAL conference surpassed all expectations, with an extraordinary turnout and a wave of positive feedback from attendees.



Kicking off on July 4, 2023, the conference began with a welcome ceremony that set an atmosphere of …