One dead in Early morning accident at Rue de Hollande. | SMN NEWS

Marigot:--- One person is dead while the driver of a car is hospitalized after an early morning accident on Rue de Hollande.

The gendarmerie states that a car was driving from Bellevue going towards the Savannah when the vehicle lost control in the vicinity of 13o Rue de Hollande Marigot.

For some unknown reason, the car lost control and hit various elements on the right edge of the road, including a lamp post, to end up on a house staircase.

Currently, a detour is in place via Rue de Boxer.