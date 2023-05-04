One SXM Admitted to Caribbean Reparations Commission. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Two years after initiating the process to become a member of the Caribbean Reparations Commission (CRC), the One St. Martin (One SXM) Association was formally admitted as an associate member.

After a preliminary meeting with members of One SXM—represented by Aishira Cicilia, Cindy Peters, and One SXM founder and president Dr. Rhoda Arrindell—CRC reconciled One SXM’s provisional status and formally invited the association to attend the next CRC meeting on April 25.

Arrindell was One SXM’s delegates at the first meeting, which was chaired by CRC chairman, Professor Sir …