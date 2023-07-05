PHILIPSBURG:--- On July 1, 2023, King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands kingdom acknowledged that Slavery and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade constituted “a crime against humanity.”

By apologizing for the Dutch involvement in Slavery and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, the Dutch king has accepted his kingdom’s culpability in the crime. The king asked for forgiveness “for the obvious lack of action against this crime against humanity,” but failed the penitence test.

One SXM acknowledges His Majesty King Willem Alexander for his gesture on July 1, 2023, Emancipation Day in the …