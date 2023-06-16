One SXM Pursues Closer Regional Collaboration; Arrindell Elected VP of Caribbean Studies Association | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The One St. Martin Association (One SXM) met at SoIL Café on Thursday with Dr. June Soomer, Chair of the University of the West Indies Open Campus Council, said One SXM president Dr. Rhoda Arrindell.

One SXM received “practical tips for regional collaboration” from Dr. Soomer during the informal meeting, said Dr. Arrindell. The association has been stepping up its regional outreach over the last few months.

It was reported last May that One SXM was “admitted provisionally as a member” of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, according to Dr. Hilary Brown, Program …