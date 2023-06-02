Orco Bank Proudly Supports Educational Cultural Tour for Group 8 of St. Dominic Primary School, Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Orco Bank is delighted to announce its support for the Educational Cultural Tour of Group 8 students from St. Dominic Primary School in Sint Maarten. As a dedicated community partner, Orco Bank recognizes the importance of providing enriching educational experiences for young minds.

The Educational Cultural Tour aims to broaden the horizons of students by exposing them to diverse cultural, historical, and educational opportunities. This initiative provides an invaluable learning experience that goes beyond the classroom, allowing students to explore new environments, …