Over 70 Caribbean Students to Attend Third IGT Coding and Robotics Rock Camp. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- For the third consecutive year, International Game Technology (IGT) will host their Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp from July 17 to 28.

Seventy-two students from across the Caribbean, including from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Barbados, St Maarten, and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be participating in the virtual camp for the first time. All students are from institutions where IGT has established After School Advantage (ASA) computer centers.

Part of IGT’s Sustainable Play™ programme, After School Advantage is the Company’s flagship community …