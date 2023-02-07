Padel Club – Frienship mixed couples tournament 2/10-12, 2023 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The SXM Padel Club will be hosting its First Annual VIBOR-A Mixed Couples Friendship Tournament this coming weekend, from Friday afternoon through Sunday, February 10-12, 2023. Since the opening of the registration process several weeks ago, the response was enthusiastic, drawing 30 coed teams ranging from pairs of teenagers to teams of father and daughters, to couples, to pairs of young seniors in their 60s – players immediately found a partner and signed up for this fun tournament. The diverse field of competitors illustrates how padel tennis in St. Maarten continues to grow, with players of all ages and skill levels demonstrating why the sport is recognized as the fastest-growing sport in the world.

In recent sports news, we have seen how former professional tennis legends like Serena Williams, Andy Murray, and Roger Federer, also have taken a major liking to Padel Tennis.

SXM Padel Club opened its doors in December 2021 and, in response to the major demand for court time by local players and visitors to the island, already is in the process of expanding and remodeling its facilities by adding a third court. St. Maarten/St. Martin now hosts a total of five Padel Tennis courts, equivalent to Martinique, establishing the island as an important, central Padel tennis destination and growing with at least 3 more courts slated to open prior to this summer. Once these 3 additional courts open on the island St. Maarten/St. Martin will be the Caribbean island with the most courts.

St. Maarten is now on the radar of the padel tennis world. As a result, the tournament attracted the sponsorship of VIBOR-A. VIBOR-A was created with the goal of providing the padel tennis market racquets, clothing, and accessories with both great technical performance as well as precise attention to the most minimal detail, all manufactured in Spain. Many VIBOR-A racquets and clothing are available at the fully stocked pro shop of the SXM Padel Club premises. Santiago García Mateo-Sagasta, Managing Director, VIBOR-A Padel USA will be attending the event and providing clinics demonstrating their products with the tournament participants and padel tennis enthusiasts who may be interested in finding out more about the sport. VIBOR-A also is providing prizes to the winners of the event. Ricardo Perez, Managing Director of the SXM Padel Group said “We are very proud of having VIBOR-A sponsor the event since the visit of Mr. Garcia shows how St. Maarten and the Caribbean are seen as a growing and important Padel tennis destination, with an enormous expansion potential.”

Since this is a fun tournament, and a major factor in the worldwide success of the sport is the camaraderie and social interaction involved, not only will the winners of the events receive prizes but there also will be a special award for the best-dressed team. In addition, the SXM Padel Club will be hosting a white/red party on Saturday night on its premises.

The matches will begin on Friday at 4:30 pm and will continue throughout the weekend, with the finals taking place on Sunday after 5 pm. Admission is free, spectators are highly encouraged, and everyone is welcome to enjoy watching the matches of this exciting sport.

St. Maarten/St. Martin now hosts a total of five Padel Tennis courts, equivalent to Martinique, establishing the island as an important, central Padel tennis destination.

For more information email us at ricardop@sxmpadelgroup.com or call at +721-580-0723, +590690-66-34-73 or +721-520-4319.

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html