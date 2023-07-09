Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award 2023 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of Sint Maarten invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award.

The application form can be found on the Parliament’s website. Persons have until August 11, 2023, to submit their nominations.

The website address is: www.sxmparliament.org and can be found under the public section of the site. Select the President of Parliament Award and you will be able to fill in the application form.

The purpose of the President of Parliament Award is to recognize and award young persons of Sint Maarten who have contributed to the …