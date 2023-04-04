Parrotfish: Important Coral Reef Keepers. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- Parrotfish are more than just pretty faces. The average parrotfish spends up to 90% of its day cleaning the coral reefs. Their sharp beaks allow them to easily scrape algae off corals and rocks, essential for keeping the reefs healthy and thriving. Especially now with major stressors such as coral bleaching events and Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) they are important for helping coral reefs to recover and regrow. Increased protection in the Caribbean region will be considered in the next Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) meeting later this year in …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42736-parrotfish-important-coral-reef-keepers.html
