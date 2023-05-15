Pensioners, the Younger Generation, and Inflation: The Struggle for Financial Security. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Much has been said in the past few weeks regarding pensioners. It's clear election time is upon us as it seems as though only then do our pensioners deserve the spotlight. I want to emphatically state that I believe it is a quintessential human right for all members of a society to be able to live a dignified fulfilling life. One thing very few seem to highlight is that the problem our pensioners face is a multifaceted one that has its roots in bigger problems that affect not just the pensioners but also the younger generation, effectively creating a negative spiral that is …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42956-pensioners-the-younger-generation-and-inflation-the-struggle-for-financial-security.html
Motorworld Service Representatives Invited to Changan World Skills Competition. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Motorworld will be showcasing its service staff internationally at the first Changan World Skills Competition. This World Skills Competition aims at recognizing and showcasing the skills and capabilities of top-performing service profes...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation held its first Craft and Farmers Market this past Saturday, and the community was buzzing with excitement. Vendors came out ready with locally grown fresh produce, locally crafted artifacts, beverages, health ...
Craft & Farmers Market Launched in Philipsburg | SMN NEWS
Le Sommet Foundation’s 1000 Rose Mother’s Day Giveaway Brings Smiles and Tears of Joy...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation in collaboration with the Haitian Association of Sint Maarten (HASMA) successfully completed their third annual 1000 Rose Mother's Day Giveaway on Sunday, May 14th. The foundation's board and team members distribute...
Sarah: “Single-use plastic bags ban hits another hurdle? | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The latest statement from the Minister of TEATT regarding the law banning the use of single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and styrofoam containers raises more questions than it provides answers. This is the opinion of the initiator ...
MPs want an update from the Prime Minister on government’s announced...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the weekend it was announced that Members of Parliament Heyliger-Marten, Wescot-Williams, and Duncan have submitted a request for a central committee meeting of Parliament to receive an update from government on the government’s tr...
