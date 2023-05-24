People living with dementia and their carers deserve better than this – WHO Global Dementia Plan fails to meet target as dementia crisis looms. | SMN NEWS

• Only around 20 percent of World Health Organization (WHO) Member States have followed through on their 2017 National Dementia Plan (NDPs) promise ahead of the looming 2025 deadline

• Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) is calling for an extension to the Global Action Plan on the public health response to dementia at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, as progress has gone backward in some WHO Member States, including England and France

• Over 100 new NDPs need to be created in two years to reach Global Action Plan goals, a feat ADI says is impossible

• Dementia prevalence is …