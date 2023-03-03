Peridot Foundation to Host Two Dynamic Speakers Jose Sommers & Cathy Vollmer” On The Occasion of International Women’s Day March 8, 2023” | SMN NEWS

~“United Nations Theme: Digital: Innovation and Technology For Gender Equality”~

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of Peridot Foundation Gracita Arrindell states: “for almost twenty-five years, Peridot Foundation celebrates and commemorates International Women’s Day (IWD2023) March 8th. This year is no exception. Taking heed of and following the directives of the United Nations Secretary-General, we are pleased to commemorate this occasion with a program that will include two dynamic speakers on the theme: DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

“The United …

