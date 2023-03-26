Pharmacy Association generously supports free spay and neuter campaign. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILl:--- The Pharmacy Association of St. Maarten (PAS) donated several boxes of medical devices and equipment to the St. Maarten Veterinary Clinic on Saturday in support of the upcoming free spay and neuter campaign.

The campaign – which is being held at the St. Maarten Veterinary Clinic between March 27 and March 31 – is the first large-scale drive to provide free spay and neuter procedures to the island’s cat and dog populations. The initiative is a collaboration between St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation, Animal Defenders St. Maarten, SXM PAWS, local veterinarians, and …