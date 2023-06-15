PJIAE Empowers Managers with new Mediation Techniques. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:---in a powerful display of commitment to employee growth and fostering a harmonious and positive work environment, PJIAE (Princess Juliana International Airport) recently organized a dynamic two-day workshop on mediation techniques in collaboration with The Lime Tree Mediation & Training. This inspiring event, held on June 5 and 7, 2023, provided managers with practical skills to resolve conflicts effectively.

Recognizing the challenges that come with managing a diverse workforce, the workshop focused on equipping managers with practical mediation skills. Facilitated by The …